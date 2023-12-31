RushNet (OTCMKTS:RSHN) versus Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Head-To-Head Comparison

RushNet (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Free Report) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get RushNet alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RushNet and Sera Prognostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RushNet 0 0 0 0 N/A Sera Prognostics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Sera Prognostics has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential downside of 54.01%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than RushNet.

This table compares RushNet and Sera Prognostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RushNet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sera Prognostics $270,000.00 694.12 -$44.19 million ($1.22) -4.90

RushNet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sera Prognostics.

Profitability

This table compares RushNet and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RushNet N/A N/A N/A Sera Prognostics -11,534.24% -44.04% -37.26%

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats RushNet on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RushNet

(Get Free Report)

RushNet, Inc. provides laboratory diagnostic testing services. It offers high-complexity urine drug testing, behavioral drug testing, allergy droplet cards, oral fluids, and infectious disease services. The company is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Sera Prognostics

(Get Free Report)

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for RushNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RushNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.