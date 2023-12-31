Safe (SAFE) Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Safe has a market cap of $37.92 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00004272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00137904 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00042704 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00025492 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.87108581 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

