Sapphire (SAPP) Trading 16.9% Higher Over Last Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. Sapphire has a total market cap of $30.29 million and $66,572.10 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,596,904,414 coins and its circulating supply is 1,576,274,991 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

