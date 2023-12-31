Short Interest in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD) Grows By 84.6%

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the November 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGD. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 1,822.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 379,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 319,463 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 605,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 137,850 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 132,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 115,786 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Stock Down 0.3 %

AGD stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,293. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Announces Dividend

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

