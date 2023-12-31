Short Interest in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Increases By 39.2%

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the November 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 865,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
CDW Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,326. CDW has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $229.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.00 and a 200-day moving average of $203.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.
CDW Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDW
Insider Buying and Selling at CDW
In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
Read More
