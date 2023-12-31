Short Interest in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Increases By 39.2%

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the November 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 865,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

CDW Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,326. CDW has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $229.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.00 and a 200-day moving average of $203.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

