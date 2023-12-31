Short Interest in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Declines By 19.2%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGNGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 152.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 214.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of DSGN stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 246,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,405. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $148.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Equities research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

