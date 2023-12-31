Short Interest in Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Rises By 28.4%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elekta AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

EKTAY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Elekta AB has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

