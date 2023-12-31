Short Interest in Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Rises By 28.4%

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elekta AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Elekta AB (publ)
Elekta AB (publ) Stock Up 0.6 %
About Elekta AB (publ)
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elekta AB (publ)
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.