Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Decreases By 43.1%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

EOSEW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 33,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,642. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

