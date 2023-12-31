Short Interest in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Increases By 28.6%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 237,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.80. The stock had a trading volume of 148,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,281. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.63 and its 200-day moving average is $97.53. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.58. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $113.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $358.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,949.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,949.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,331 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,700. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,892,000 after buying an additional 128,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 92,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 941,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,950,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

