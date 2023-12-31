Short Interest in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Increases By 28.6%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 237,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.80. The stock had a trading volume of 148,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,281. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.63 and its 200-day moving average is $97.53. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.58. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $113.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $358.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,892,000 after buying an additional 128,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 92,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 941,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,950,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on HURN
About Huron Consulting Group
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Huron Consulting Group
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.