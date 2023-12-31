Short Interest in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Grows By 95.8%

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the November 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICZOOM Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICZOOM Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of ICZOOM Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICZOOM Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IZM stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 421,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. ICZOOM Group has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $13.59.

About ICZOOM Group

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

