Short Interest in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expands By 92.7%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after buying an additional 405,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 67.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 540,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,806,000 after acquiring an additional 217,671 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth $29,964,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $16,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:IBP traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.82. 163,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,213. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $189.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

