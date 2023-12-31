Short Interest in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Grows By 90.7%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the November 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IMCV traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $67.72. 27,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,813. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.34 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

