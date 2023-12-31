Short Interest in Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Decreases By 29.2%

Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Medartis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDRSF remained flat at C$77.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$77.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$77.96. Medartis has a one year low of C$73.86 and a one year high of C$77.96.

About Medartis

Medartis Holding AG, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells implant solutions worldwide. Its medical devices are used for the treatment of surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities, as well as for the cranio-maxillofacial surgery. The company offers osteosynthesis instruments for the areas of the hand, wrist, forearm, elbow, shoulder, and foot and ankle, as well as for the areas of the mandible, midface, orthognathic, and cranium under the APTUS and MODUS names.

