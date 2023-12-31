Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Decreases By 25.0%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Price Performance

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. 4,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20.

Get Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.