Short Interest in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Decreases By 25.4%

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTGGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Portage Biotech Price Performance

Shares of PRTG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 28,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,091. Portage Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Portage Biotech will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Portage Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Portage Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

