Short Interest in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Decreases By 25.4%

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Portage Biotech Price Performance

Shares of PRTG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 28,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,091. Portage Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Portage Biotech alerts:

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Portage Biotech will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Portage Biotech

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Portage Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRTG

Portage Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.