Short Interest in Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Drops By 40.9%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the November 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSLLF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Siltronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Siltronic Price Performance

Siltronic Company Profile

SSLLF stock remained flat at $97.45 during midday trading on Friday. Siltronic has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average of $83.80.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

Featured Articles

