Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Expands By 100.0%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of SPXCY stock remained flat at $109.72 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.73.

Singapore Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.881 dividend. This is an increase from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Singapore Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 89.27%.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

