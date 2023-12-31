Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Rises By 40.2%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,739,600 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the November 30th total of 3,379,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,385.4 days.
Stockland Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STKAF remained flat at $3.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. Stockland has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $3.30.
Stockland Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stockland
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.