Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Rises By 40.2%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,739,600 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the November 30th total of 3,379,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,385.4 days.

Stockland Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STKAF remained flat at $3.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. Stockland has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Get Stockland alerts:

Stockland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

We are a leading creator and curator of connected communities with people at the heart of the places we create. For more than 70 years, we have built a proud legacy, helping more Australians achieve the dream of home ownership, and enabling the future of work and retail. Today, we continue to build on our history as one of Australia's largest diversified property groups to elevate the social value of our places, and create a tangible sense of human connection, belonging and community for our customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.