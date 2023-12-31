Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Expands By 72.2%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WEED Price Performance

Shares of BUDZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 101,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,473. WEED has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases and animal ailments. It is involved in the cultivation and harvesting cannabis and hemp for research, product development, processing, manufacturing, and sale of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products, services, therapeutics, and treatments for the medical applications.

