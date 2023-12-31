Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Siemens Energy Price Performance

SMNEY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. 12,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,408. Siemens Energy has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

