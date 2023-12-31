Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the November 30th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sierra Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 18.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 225,176 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,121,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $985,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 182.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 51,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

BSRR stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 27,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,439. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $331.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.97. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $50.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.