Sourceless (STR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $208.11 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $208.11 million and approximately $1,256.38 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00020528 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,296.70 or 1.00042525 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011034 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00173150 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0099178 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $176.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.