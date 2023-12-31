Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Update

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SRCO remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. 18,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,774. Sparta Commercial Services has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.
About Sparta Commercial Services
