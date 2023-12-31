Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Update

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SRCO remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. 18,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,774. Sparta Commercial Services has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

Get Sparta Commercial Services alerts:

About Sparta Commercial Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.