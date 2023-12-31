Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $112.96 million and $9.99 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,331.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00171427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.13 or 0.00609774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00051218 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.01 or 0.00387436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00226821 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000707 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 452,134,375 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.