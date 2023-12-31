Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Short Interest Update

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Stericycle stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 239,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,492. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -991.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

