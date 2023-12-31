Stratis Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $154.96 million and $16.67 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,292.39 or 0.05378267 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00092238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00032468 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00017478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00025505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008966 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,842,945 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

