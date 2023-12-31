Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 85.9% from the November 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Subaru Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.07. 27,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,499. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. Subaru has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Equities analysts predict that Subaru will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru

About Subaru

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Subaru by 41.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Subaru by 13.4% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Subaru by 60.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Subaru during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Subaru by 179.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

