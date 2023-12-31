Sui Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $810.43 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. Sui has a market cap of $810.43 million and approximately $134.45 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui token can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001842 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sui has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,033,262,463 tokens. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,033,262,462.9330767 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.81098826 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $168,373,969.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

