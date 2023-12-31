Swipe (SXP) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Swipe (SXP) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Swipe has a market cap of $237.57 million and approximately $10.77 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 589,280,889 coins and its circulating supply is 589,284,892 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

