Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
