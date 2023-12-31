Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Cap of $995.61 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002437 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $995.61 million and approximately $18.88 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001948 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001351 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000882 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 986,564,995 coins and its circulating supply is 965,591,609 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

