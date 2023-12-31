The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The InterGroup Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTG traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939. The InterGroup has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.29.

Get The InterGroup alerts:

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The InterGroup Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The InterGroup by 3,033.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in The InterGroup in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in The InterGroup by 133.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The InterGroup by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.