Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $2.31

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00005414 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and approximately $34.16 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,100,402,360 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,100,347,450.715715 with 3,455,819,632.4379845 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.31772059 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $72,367,017.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

