TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) versus Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Financial Analysis

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Yellow and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.



Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yellow -1.65% -6.10% -3.54% TuSimple -8,526.32% -38.84% -34.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yellow and TuSimple, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yellow 0 1 0 0 2.00 TuSimple 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Yellow currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential downside of 51.84%. Given Yellow’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yellow is more favorable than TuSimple.

35.7% of Yellow shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Yellow shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of TuSimple shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yellow and TuSimple’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yellow $4.85 billion 0.06 $21.80 million ($1.55) -3.68 TuSimple $9.37 million 21.54 -$472.05 million ($1.58) -0.56

Yellow has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TuSimple, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Yellow has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuSimple has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yellow beats TuSimple on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yellow



Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components. In addition, the company offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, exhibit, product return, and government material shipment services; and consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of approximately 12,700 tractors comprising 11,700 owned and 1,000 leased tractors; and approximately 42,000 trailers consisting of 34,800 owned and 7,200 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. On August 6, 2023, Yellow Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About TuSimple



TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. TuSimple Holdings Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

