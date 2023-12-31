Verge 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $48.51 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Verge has a total market capitalization of $64.34 million and $48.51 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

