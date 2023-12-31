Walken Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.26 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Walken has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Walken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Walken has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $2.07 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,793,132 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

