ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Volume Tops $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. ZClassic has a market cap of $794,260.22 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0855 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00063865 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00049920 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00021233 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

