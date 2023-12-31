ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SRTTY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. 23,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,201. ZOZO has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.

ZOZO Company Profile

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall.

