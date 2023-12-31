ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ZOZO Price Performance
SRTTY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. 23,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,201. ZOZO has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.
ZOZO Company Profile
