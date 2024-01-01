42-coin (42) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41.94

42-coin (42) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $41.94 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for about $39,287.64 or 0.92689096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00165437 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00016933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008759 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000424 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002188 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

