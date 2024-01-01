aelf Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $433.21 million and approximately $44.35 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,179,981 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

