Aion Trading 10% Lower This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $1,777.81 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00135312 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00041136 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00025007 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004110 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002188 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

