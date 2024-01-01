Algorand Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and $70.99 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00093773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00029239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00024921 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008744 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,001,836,521 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

