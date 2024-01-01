Art de Finance (ADF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $243,926.44

Art de Finance (ADF) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Art de Finance has traded 76% lower against the U.S. dollar. Art de Finance has a total market cap of $87.94 million and $243,926.44 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Art de Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Art de Finance

Art de Finance was first traded on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,146,822 tokens. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 93,146,822 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 1.0236743 USD and is up 8.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $317,773.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

