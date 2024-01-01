ASD (ASD) Market Cap Tops $32.99 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded up 11% against the US dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $32.99 million and $3.33 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04973653 USD and is up 3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,240,707.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

