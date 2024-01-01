Avalanche (AVAX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $765.27 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.96 or 0.00092447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion and $765.27 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00028778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00024833 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001054 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 434,333,789 coins and its circulating supply is 366,300,879 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

