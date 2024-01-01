Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Baijiayun Group Stock Down 4.3 %

RTC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.00. 2,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,047. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. Baijiayun Group has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $13.58.

Institutional Trading of Baijiayun Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baijiayun Group stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.06% of Baijiayun Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Baijiayun Group

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the provision of video-centric technology solutions. It offers video SaaS/PaaS, video cloud and software, and video AI and system solutions for communications and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

