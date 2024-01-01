Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Short Interest Update

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZKAP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.63. 67,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,328. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $19.12.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

