Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Short Interest Update

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bank OZK Price Performance
Shares of OZKAP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.63. 67,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,328. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $19.12.
Bank OZK Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank OZK
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.