Beldex Trading 3.5% Lower This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $267.20 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,383.17 or 0.05240762 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00092143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00028653 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00016796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00024824 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,043,208 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,303,214 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

