bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Update

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance
bioAffinity Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.47. 13,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,560. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.
bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,244.15% and a negative return on equity of 80.82%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of bioAffinity Technologies
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than bioAffinity Technologies
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.