bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Update

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

bioAffinity Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.47. 13,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,560. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,244.15% and a negative return on equity of 80.82%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIAF. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

