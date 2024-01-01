Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Reaches $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00062665 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00048809 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020821 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000434 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

